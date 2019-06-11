FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – A farm owner is asking for people to be on the lookout for a tiny miniature foal missing from Hidden Pasture Farm in Fountain Inn.
Tuesday marked the sixth day the baby horse, named “Pikachu, ” was missing, according to Kate Nichols, who said a reward is being offered for information leading to the horse's safe return.
Pikachu is only 2 months old and weighs only 40 pounds.
“She was here at feeding time Wednesday night and was missing Thursday morning,” Nichols said.
Now, Nichols said, wherever Pikachu, she is likely hungry and in need of her mother’s milk. She may also be in need of veterinary care.
Pikachu’s coloring is palomino pinto and she has a gray nose.
Nichols said the farm is located near I-385 and Exit 22.
On Tuesday, Nichols said others from the community had donated to increase the reward amount.
She said the reward was up to $1,250 for anyone who returns the horse alive.
Nichols asks anyone who sees Pikachu to call 864-477-9284.
