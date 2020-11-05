Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Crime Stoppers has increased a reward from $4,000 to $6,500 for information in the 2016 shooting death of Randy Smith.
Deputies say Smith was on his way home from work on the night of March 30, 2016 when he stopped by a store on East Whitner Street in Anderson. Deputies say as he exited the store, he engaged in a conversation with an acquaintance when a man fired shots from the front passenger window of what is believed to be a white Chevy Cruze.
Smith was struck by the gunfire and mortally wounded.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip using the form here.
Information submitted through Crime Stoppers leading to these subjects' arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward. All tips submitted through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and treated with the utmost confidentiality.
More news: Fundraiser to benefit family of fallen deputy Conley Jumper happening in Travelers Rest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.