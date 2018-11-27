RUTHERFORD CO.,NC (FOX CAROLINA) A reward is being offered for information to bring Aubrey Acree home. The family does not want to speak to media, but does want to offer a reward of $4,000 for any helpful info.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Rutherford County.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance Monday afternoon in locating Aubrey Joelle Acree. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Acree is described as standing 5'3'' and weighting 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes.
Acree was last seen Sunday night and last heard from Monday morning, both instances she was believed to be at home off Drum Road around 6:30 a.m. in Morresboro. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, leopard colored pants and Converse shoes.
FOX Carolina spoke with Sheriff Chris Francis on Tuesday who told us they were still looking for Acree. At this time, they don't know if Acree ran away, but Sheriff Francis says that she has no history of that.
Sheriff Francis said, "This is definitely out of her character and this is very serious to us."
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact (828) 286-2911.
The sheriff's office is working with the SBI and FBI in this case.
