GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Murdaugh family announced the reward for $100,000 regarding any information that would lead to solving the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh expired Thursday.
The family announced the reward earlier this summer. The family is now re-evaluating what they can do to solve these murders.
SLED is also investigating.
MORE ON THIS STORY: Spokesperson for Murdaugh family denies allegations of trouble in Murdaugh marriage before murders
