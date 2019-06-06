FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – A farm owner is asking for people to be on the lookout for a tiny miniature foal missing from Hidden Pasture Farm in Fountain Inn.
Friday marked the second day the baby horse, named “Pikachu, ” was missing, according to Kate Nichols, who said a reward is being offered for information leading to the horse's safe return.
Pikachu is only 2 months old and weighs only 40 pounds.
“She was here at feeding time Wednesday night and was missing Thursday morning,” Nichols said.
Now, Nichols said, Pikachu is probably hungry and in need of her mother’s milk.
Pikachu’s coloring is palomino pinto and she has a gray nose.
Nichols said the farm is located near I-385 and Exit 22.
She asks if anyone who sees Pikachu to call 864-477-9284 and is offering a $150 reward for the missing foal.
