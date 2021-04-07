GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County sheriff said troopers are attempting to track down the driver of a Dodge pickup involved in a hit-and-run.
Troopers said the collision happened on Dillon Street on March 23 around 5:15 p.m.
Troopers said a 1994 – 2002 Dodge Pickup of unknown color struck a bicycle and then fled the scene. The cyclist suffered serious injuries.
The truck should have damage to the passenger side headlight. Troopers are not certain if it is a regular of extended cab.
Cherokee County Crime Stoppers has issued a $250 reward and the victim's family is also offering an additional $250 reward in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to report any tips.
