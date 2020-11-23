Ellenboro, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County are searching for two suspects they say are suspected in the disappearance of an Ellenboro man.
According to the sheriff's office, Daryl Jamichael Price has been missing from the Ellenboro area since Friday, November 20.
Investigators say Delarrio Goode and Lakelia Dickey are both suspects in the disappearance of Price. We're told both currently have warrants for their arrest related to the disappearance and both are considered armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office says Goode and Dickey could be traveling in a black 2014 Chevy Cruz with possible tag number PFW-4023.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on there whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Rutherford County 911 Communications at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.
The public is urged not to approach either Goode or Dickey if spotted.
