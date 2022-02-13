Reward offered for details on suspect vehicle involved in fatal NC hit-and-run

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Spindale police and Rutherford County deputies say they are searching for a suspect vehicle accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene, according to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
According to the release, Spindale police located the victim lying in the grass near Ledbetter Road. He was identified as Victor Antonio Whitesides, 61, of Spindale, deputies confirmed.
Investigators on scene recovered debris and car parts and were able to determine that the suspect vehicle is an older dark Honda Accord. A witness near the scene claimed that the car involved in the incident was consistent was the one described by authorities.
Deputies say that surveillance footage from the Rutherford County Corrections Center also shows that a dark colored car was driving toward the direction of where the incident took place.
According to the release, the car sustained damage to the right front and passenger side.
Rutherford County CrimeStoppers is now offering a reward for anyone that provides information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged for call CrimeStoppers of Rutherford County at 828-286-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers says you may remain anonymous when submitting a tip.
