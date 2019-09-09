LAKE HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction after a Hart County restaurant was destroyed in a fine.
The Lake House Tavern on Rock Springs Road burned on the morning of August 31.
“The cause of this fire is still under investigation due to the heavy amount of damage the structure sustained,” Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a news release. “The fire has not been ruled arson, but anyone with knowledge about this fire should call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804.”
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered and calls will be taken 24 hours a day.
MORE NEWS - Officials: Ride at NC Mountain State Fair shut down after losing brace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.