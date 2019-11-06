ROBESON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Law enforcement officials are requesting the public's help tracking down a 13-year-old boy they say escaped from the Department of Social Services in Robeson County.
A Facebook post from the Robeston County Sheriff's Office says the 13-year-old is being charged on two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapons charges.
He reportedly escaped around noon on Tuesday. Deputies say he was in the custody of the NC Department of Public Safety Transport Team at the time.
Officials say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants. At the time, the 13-year-old also had leg restraints on, and no shoes.
Deputies say he has brown eyes and brown hair, and weighs around 110 lbs. He stands approximately 5 feet tall.
He was later identified as Jericho W. On Wednesday, November 6, the US Marshals Service announced a $1,500 cash reward for any information that can help them track down the teen.
Anyone with information on the suspect's location is asked to conatc the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
Or, they are asked to call the US Marshals tip-line at (877) 926-8332 or visit their website.
