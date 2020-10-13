Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a man missing now for five years.
According to the sheriff's office, 46 year-old Reynaldo Sosa Tapia, who lived in Nebo, hasn't been heard from by his family since December 2015.
Deputies say it was his girlfriend who reported him missing on February 15, 2016 from their home on Harmony Grove Road.
“Over the years, we have explored numerous leads and tips, but his whereabouts is still unknown,” said Capt. Shanon Smith of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information regarding Tapia's whereabouts.
Anyone with information can call Lt. Andy Manis at the sheriff's office at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME.
More news: Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris coming to Asheville this week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.