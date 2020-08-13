MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says a reward is still being offered for any information that will help them track down a runaway teen last seen in early July.
According to deputies, Amanda Neveah Brown, of Snyder Drive in Marion, was last seen on Triton Way in Old Fort around 7:30 p.m. on July 7.
The 15-year-old is described as standing 5'3'' tall and weighing around 115 pounds. She has red, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.
Anyone with information on Amanda's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.
MORE NEWS:
Greer Police says K-9 officer Ozzy, finds missing teen with autism in kudzu patch
Anderson Co. School District 2 & 4 stop voluntary workouts for fall sports due to COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.