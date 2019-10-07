Boiling Springs, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Spartanburg County School District 2 will hold a community open house for the new Boiling Springs High School.
District officials say on October 8, a ribbon cutting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Students will be on hand to take visitors on guided tours of the new school.
District officials say the open house will be a great opportunity for community members to tour the new state-of-the-art facility.
The new school will be located at 2251 Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs.
