FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Richard Branson, right, founder of Virgin Galactic, and company executives gather for photos outside the New York Stock Exchange before his company's IPO. Branson announced Thursday, July 1, 2021 he plans to fly into space this month on the next test flight of his Virgin Galactic rocket ship. The launch window will open July 11. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)