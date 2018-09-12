CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Due to Hurricane Florence and its potential to impact the Upstate, a motorcycle ride in memory of a fallen Laurens County deputy has been postponed.
Former Laurens County Sheriff Ricky Chastain said Wednesday that the 7th annual Roger Rice Memorial Ride has been postponed until September 23.
The event will include food, raffles, an auction, and live music provided by the Steele Justice Band.
The cost is $15 per bike or vehicle. Check-in time starts at noon with kickstands up at 2 p.m. at Destination Power Sports on Highway 76 East in Clinton.
“All proceeds go to the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund which was created as a not-for-profit hardship fund to provide financial assistance to distressed law enforcement officers and their families when there is a genuine need,” Chastain said in a news release.
The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On fund has helped local law enforcement families during medical emergencies, long term illnesses, fires, deaths and much more, the former sheriff said. The fund operates solely through volunteers and donations.
