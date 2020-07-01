ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (FOX Carolina) - Uber and Lyft have partnered with the #WHATSMYNAME Foundation to promote rideshare safety among college students more than a year after a University of South Carolina student was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a man accused of posing as a rideshare driver, identified as 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland.
The #WHATSMYNAME Foundation was created by Seymour and Marci Josephson, the parents of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson who was killed on March 29, 2019. The tragic loss pushed Samantha's parents to raise awareness and to collaborate with Uber to promote safety.
“Given the unimaginable loss of our daughter, Samantha Josephson, the mission of educating the public on rideshare safety has always started with college students”, said Seymour Josephson. “We are proud to announce this partnership with Uber, an organization that has already demonstrated its commitment to rideshare safety that includes existing alliances with colleges and universities around the world.”
The #WHATSMYNAME Foundation says they've already made significant progress in its public education efforts, partnering with colleges, businesses, and municipalities in the U.S. to create rideshare safety zones with the "SAMI" safety tips, named after Samantha's nickname. The "SAMI" acronym on the signs stands for Stop, Ask, Match, and Inform.
“What happened to Samantha Josephson was an unspeakable tragedy and something that no parent or family should go through,” said Tracey Breeden, global head of women’s safety, Uber. “We are honored to partner with the #WHATSMYNAME Foundation and the Josephson family to help continue raising awareness on rideshare safety. Together working alongside colleges and cities, while leveraging education and technology, we can all help create safer communities.”
Uber says they have rolled out the Verify Your Ride feature as part of their app, giveing riders a 4-digit PIN they can verbally provide to their driver to enter into the driver-side of the app to start the trip. Lyft says they will launch public awareness campaigns on more than 100 campuses and are highlighting app features that allow them to match the car description, license plate, and driver identity displayed in the app.
We’re proud to partner with Seymour and Marci Josephson, the #WhatsMyName Foundation and our entire community of partners to amplify ridesharing safety education on college campuses nationwide,” said Lyft’s Director of Public Policy for Community Safety Jennifer Brandenburger. “We’ve already adopted several measures to make sure riders are getting in their correct vehicles with verified drivers to prevent incidents like this from happening, including sending push notifications to remind riders to verify their ride and increasing the visibility of the vehicle’s make, model and license plate in the Lyft app. While the tragedy involving Sami Josephson didn’t happen on the Lyft platform, we’re committed to enhancing safety across the entire rideshare industry.”
