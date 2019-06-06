ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Riley Howell Foundation has announced the first two schools to receive donations to fund traumatic grief counseling services for students and faculty affected by the gun violence that erupted on their campuses in 2019.
The foundation says UNC Charlotte, the school Riley attended, and the STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado, will receive funds for those services. The foundation says such counseling is beneficial in the wake of tragedy and a crucial step in the healing process.
“The UNC Charlotte community is grateful and honored by the selfless gift made to the University by the Riley Howell Foundation Fund,” said Beth Crigler, associate vice chancellor for university development. “This display of generosity will make a meaningful difference as we all continue to heal. No member of Niner Nation was unaffected by the tragic events of April 30th. This gift will enable more resources to be available to help support our students, faculty and staff as we move forward. Both Riley Howell and Reed Parlier were valued members of the UNC Charlotte family. We will not forget Riley. We will not forget Reed.”
Just a week after the shooting at UNC Charlotte, Kendrick Castillo would also give up his own life to stop the shooter at his school. This was reflected in the foundation's choice to donate to the Colorado school.
“Our prayers are with everyone at STEM School Highlands Ranch,” said Scott Pritchard, treasurer at the Riley Howell Foundation Fund. “Kendrick Castillo’s heroic actions saved lives. In his memory, we hope our support of traumatic grief counseling can provide some degree of peace and grace.”
“Riley’s final act was the manifestation of his entire life: selfless and loving without a moment’s hesitation,” said Natalie Henry-Howell, the foundation fund’s president and Riley’s mother. “Having received so much love and support from our local community and from people around the world, we started this foundation to try and provide that same kind of support for others. The communities around UNCC and Highlands Ranch are still hurting, and we hope grief counseling can help their healing.”
Further financial support for causes that help victims of gun violence will be announced in the coming months.
If you would like to donate to the foundation, click here. You can also mail donations via check to the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina:
CFWNC
4 Vanderbilt Park Drive Ste. 300
Asheville, NC 28803
Make sure to include "Riley Howell Foundation Fund" in the memo line.
