WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Riley Howell's legacy as a hero in the UNC Charlotte shooting continues to be recognized, and his sacrifice was all the more cemented with the presentation of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star on Wednesday.
The Waynesville Police Department presented the honors to Riley's parents and siblings, which included a plaque detailing Riley's actions to stop the active shooter on April 30th. The honors were granted at a ceremony at Waynesville PD's headquarters, but officers had some help from a friend via FaceTime.
Retired Sgt. Thomas "Stormy" Matteo, who served with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam from 1964 until 1970, spoke with Riley's family during the ceremony. Matteo is the current president of the Purple Heart Society and received six Purple Hearts himself during his service. WPD says Matteo described Riley's selfless actions as those of a true hero, and the department says they were honored to make this special moment happen.
