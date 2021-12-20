GATLINBURG, TN. (FOX Carolina) – If you’re looking to ring in the new year in the mountains, look no further than Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, TN.!
The adventure theme park will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Guests will be able to see the Christmas lights in the park’s Enchanted Winter experience in Artic Alley, the TreeTop Skywalk, AnaVista Tower and in the Vista Gardens. Guests will also enjoy food, music and fireworks at midnight.
For more information, click here.
