GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A portion of Rison Road in Greenville was closed Wednesday after a section of roadway was washed away.
Greenville Water crews said they were also working to repair a water main break due to the washout.
A creek runs under the section of road that washed away.
SCDOT said they will begin making repairs once Greenville Water's work is complete.
Rison Road runs between SC 123 and Old Easley Bridge Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.