FILE - Judge Bruce Schroeder, left, Kyle Rittenhouse, center, along with his attorney Mark Richards watch an evidence video in question on a 4k television screen during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 12, 2021. As Rittenhouse’s trial has played out, moments of apparent deference to the defendant by the judge have struck observers as curiously different from other murder proceedings. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool, File)