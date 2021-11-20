WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself with outraged Democrats, including some already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation. And on the other side of the issue are Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the nation’s divide over matters of grievance and race. The Rittenhouse verdict also comes as Biden tries to keep Democrats focused on passing his massive social services and climate bill.
