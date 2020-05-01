ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County has reopened some of its public parks, officials said Friday. All seven river parks and Collier Cove Nature Preserve are available for park visitors to safely enjoy the outdoors and green spaces.
“We know that parks provide a connection to our natural world, opportunities for physical activity that can reduce stress and improve mental health, and places to seek peace and restoration,” said Josh O’Conner, Director of Buncombe County Recreation Services in a news release. “As COVID-19 remains a threat, everyone does not live somewhere with a yard to play in or safe access to walking or jogging opportunities. We believe these eight parks can be used safely and responsibly by the residents of Buncombe County. As long as visitors practice ‘COV-etiquette,’ these parks will remain open for everyone to enjoy fresh air. We owe it to essential workers on the frontlines to continue extra precautions each time we walk out the door. Let’s continue the progress we’ve made together.”
While North Carolina's stay home order remains in effect, officials encourage people to exercise at home, walk in your neighborhood, and enjoy your yard and residential outdoor spaces.
O’Conner said Recreation Services staff are monitoring parks regularly to ensure they do not become too crowded and that people are only using them for exercise and recreation, not social activities.
The county gave this guidance for park visitors:
- Stay home if you are sick or exhibiting symptoms.
- Wash your hands before leaving home and bring sanitizer or wipes, water, and sunscreen. There are no restrooms or water fountains at the eight parks that are currently open.
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household.
- Refrain from touching surfaces including trees and rocks. Picnic tables, grills, and fitness equipment remains closed.
- Keep it moving when using trails and step aside to let others pass. At some parks, trails may be marked as one-way only.
- Limit your park time so that others can also safely enjoy the space.
- Pack out all trash, leftover food, and litter to help minimize invasive species, bank erosion, and water pollution.
- Let us know how you’re enjoying your parks! Tag Recreation Services on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #IHeartBCParks.
These reopened parks are open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Collier Cove Nature Preserve on 194 Rhododendron Drive in Arden
- Alexander River Park on 2589 Old Marshall Highway in Alexander
- Bent Creek River Park on 1610 Brevard Road in Asheville
- Corcoran Paige River Park on 9 Pinners Road in Arden
- Glen Bridge River Park on 77 Pinners Road in Asheville
- Hominy Creek River Park on 220 Hominy Creek Road in Asheville
- Ledges Whitewater Park on 1080 Old Marshall Highway in Alexander
- Walnut Island River Park on 3042 Old Marshall Highway in Alexander
