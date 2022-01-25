NEW YORK, NY (FOX Carolina) – A group of Riverside High School students are heading to New York after winning an award for student leaders and entrepreneurs in the country.
The Virtual Enterprise students won the VE South Carolina State Business Plan Competition and are now finalists for VE’s prestigious National Business Plan Competition.
The competition will be in New York City in April and showcases some of the best and brightest student leaders and entrepreneurs in the country. The students will compete against 40 other finalists.
The Riverside students have been operating Olympus Backpacks since the start of the school year, a virtual company they created and ran each day as a class as part of the VE program.
Olympus Backpacks creates eco-friendly backpacks, a portion of which are filled with supplies and donated to refugee camps in Tanzania, South Sudan and Kenya.
Students were asked to present a written business plan and oral presentation to a team of judges and educators during the competition. The judge and educators then critiqued their entries and evaluated their responses to a follow-up Q&A session.
