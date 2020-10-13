GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, school officials announced in a tweet that they will be postponing this week's Riverside against Spartanburg High School JV and Varsity football games.
School officials said they met with district leadership, including the GCS Director of Medical Health Services, to discuss postponing the games until a future date after three Riverside football players tested positive for COVID-19 dating back to Friday, Oct. 9. There are additional players who were identified due to contact tracing and will be on quarantine from school as well.
School and district administration said all football practices and workouts are suspended at this time. School and district administration will monitor the situation and determine the start of date to resume practice and workouts for symptom-free students who are quarantined.
School officials said communication to determine the start date to resume practices will come later in the week.
More News: School officials postpone Travelers Rest JV and Varsity football games versus Pickens due to COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.