Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - You might notice a different look to the outside of RJ Rockers Brewery in Spartanburg the next time you drive by.
The owners of the brewery say the safety of their employees and patrons is of the utmost importance to them, and as such, they are taking a stance on the great "mask debate" going on across the U.S.
Tuesday morning, the brewery placed a massive four foot by eight foot mask in front of their business.
Owners tell us the mask is made by local company Ameri-mask and the idea came from the Bring Back the Burg initiative that's going on in Spartanburg now.
RJ Rockers' owners say the mask will probably be up for a while and they wanted to bring awareness to the importance of wearing a mask, as well as it being a piece of art.
"I hope that folks will not only stop in and see us, but come have a beer and understand that we’re supporting safe service and following all of the CDC guidelines. It helps raise the awareness for the public and it’s a piece of art," owner John Bauknight said.
The brewery is also creating custom-made normal sized masks that will roll out in a few weeks. Part of the proceeds of those will go to support the Bring Back the Burg small business fund and minority businesses in the area.
