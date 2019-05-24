SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Huge plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the junkyard at Freedom Auto in Spartanburg County Friday evening.
Deputies had Farley Road blocked as of 5 p.m. and said the area was extremely dangerous due to popping tires and other flying debris.
Dispatchers confirmed the UNA Fire Department was battling a car fire at the site.
No other details were immediately available.
