Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department said on Thursday morning a motor vehicle accident will have Camby Drive at Charlotte Highway closed.
The accident, which took down a power pole, will cause Charlotte Highway to be closed for 3-4 hours.
The fire department is asking that you please avoid the area and says that Hollywood Road and Garren Creek can be accessed to go around the accident.
Right now we don't know of any injuries involved in the accident. We'll update if more information becomes available.
