Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday the Biltmore Forest Police Department announced a road closure that would be affecting drivers.
According to the police department, Ceadarcliff Road would be closed near 15 Ceadercliff Road for tree removal.
This is right off of U.S. 25.
We'll be sure to update when the road is back open.
