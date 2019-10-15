Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - This week, motorists traveling on I-85 should expect lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes starting Tuesday night in both Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.
The closures are expected to begin Tuesday, October 15 and run until Sunday, October 20 and will be from mile marker 77 to 98.
Tuesday night
- SB Right Lane MM 87.5-86.5
- NB Left Lane MM 96-98
- NB Right Lane MM 85-87
Wednesday night
- NB Left Lane MM 96-98
- SB Left Lane MM 92-90.5
- NB Right Lane MM 85-87
Thursday night
- SB Left Lane MM 92-90.5
- NB Left Lane MM 96-98
- NB Right Lane MM 85-87
Friday night
- SB Left Lane MM 92-90.5
- NB Left Lane MM 96-98
- NB Right Lane MM 85-87
The road closures are part of the continuing widening project of I-85. According to officials, these lane closures will be the only ones in effect this week barring any emergencies and weather permitting.
