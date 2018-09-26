GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers getting around Greenville will need to be aware of some upcoming road closures within the city that will begin this week.
The most extensive closure begins Thursday, September 27 and is expected to last until November 22. A section of Rhett Street spanning from Wardlaw Street to North Markley Street will face closures to allow workers with MB Kahn to pick pre-cast concrete panels from trucks during the construction of a parking garage; this garage will serve a development at 950 South Main Street.
Access to all properties will be maintained, and Rhett Street will re-open at the end of each day and on weekends. Anyone who has questions can call James Satterwhite at (803) 427-6471.
Additionally, more closures are expected this weekend for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, happening Saturday, September 29. The following roads will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. that day:
- Field Street, from Augusta to Markley
- Markley Street, from Field to Main
- Main Street, from Markley to Broad
- Broad Street, from Main to McDaniel
- McDaniel Avenue, from Broad to Ridgeland
- Ridgeland Drive, from McDaniel to Cleveland
- Cleveland Street, from Ridgeland to Falls
- Falls Street, from Ridgeland to Broad
The closures also affect Greenlink bus routes. The following fixed route bus stops will not be serviced from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday:
Route 2
- River St & Falls Park Dr
- Rhett St & N Markley St
- Pendleton St & S Main St
- Pendleton St & N Calhoun St
- Pendleton St & N Leach St
Route 4
- River St & Falls Park Dr
- Rhett St & N Markley St
- Green Ave & Vardry St
Route 6
- River St & Falls Park Dr
- Rhett St & N Markley St
- River St & Rhett St
Route 10
- Augusta St & S Main St
- Augusta St & University St
- Augusta St & Field St
- River St & Rhett St
- Augusta St & Thruston St
- Augusta St & Dunbar St
If you need more information, call (864) 275-5616, email Deb Osborne, or visit Race for the Cure.
