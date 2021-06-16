HENDERSONVILLE (FOX CAROLINA) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says a section of I-26 spanning the Buncombe and Henderson County line will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night.
In a press release on NCDOT website, they say drivers will be diverted onto modified detours that will handle increased traffic both nights.
The NCDOT says I-26 West will be closed Wednesday night from U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) to Long Shoals Rd. (Exit 37) starting no earlier than 8 p.m. Drivers will be directed to Hendersonville Road then Long Shoals Road and back to I-26.
On Thursday night, I-26 East will be closed Long Shoals Road to U.S. 25 starting no earlier than 8 p.m. The detour utilizes Long Shoals Road and Hendersonville Road.
NCDOT says the detours will use the Integrated Corridor Management system to provide longer green lights to accommodate additional traffic from the interstate. The closed lanes will open no later than 6 a.m.
During the closures, contractors for NCDOT will place beams for a new bridge on Butler Bridge Road and conduct improvements to the median barrier wall.
The plans depend on the weather and could change. Officials advise drivers to obey the posted traffic signs and remain alert in work zones, says NCDOT.
