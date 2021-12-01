GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several residents from the northern portion of Greenville County proudly told SCDOT they are not interested in a proposed road configuration project.
This project would take a portion of U.S. Highway 276 from four lanes down to two lanes, with a bicycle lane, and a optional parking lane, and of course the center turning lane.
The crowd was fiery. Boisterous.
“But you have to understand, you’re talking about bringing stuff into an area that we don’t need in this area,” said Victoria Ledford, who lives and works in the Slater-Marietta area.
“We don’t want a bike lane,” said Karen Bratcher, whose been a resident of that area decades.
Decreasing the amount of driving lanes, adding more to that area is a nightmare residents.
They say traffic is already heavy along highway 276, and sometimes bumper to bumper depending on what time of day.
“We have a lot of farm land, we have traffic galore, we have a lot of 18 wheelers that come off 11 and come down 276. School traffic is enough that we do not need anything being blocked up anymore,” said Ledford
A traffic engineer from SCDOT was at tonight’s meeting during the feedback session. He said the area will undergo resurfacing.
A contract should be reached in January 2022 for paving.
Which is something Bratcher is happy to hear. She told FOX Carolina Tuesday evening that she has requested paving along Highway 276 multiple times, for years.
“From 1500 Geer Highway, which is Ingles. All the way through to the end of Marietta,” Bratcher said.
And she knows all too well the issues associated with the stretch of road because it has caused damage to her car.
“The struts, that’s like $800 right there,” she said.
Although most people who showed up weren’t in favor of a bicycle lane. There was someone there with a different opinion.
Mary McGowan told us she doesn’t live in that area but visits frequently. She said her bicycle is her main source of transportation and would love to see the reconfiguration project.
However, she doesn’t like the fact that so much controversy surrounds the bicycle lane.
She feels the bigger issue at hand is how can a community develop to fit the needs of everyone.
“A community dealing with some really big changes, and how we come to share this space and become the kind of community we want to create,” said McGowan.
