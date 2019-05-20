SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County School District Seven said Monday road improvement projects will begin soon on East Main Street and Plainview Drive as contractors enter the final phase of construction on the new Spartanburg High School.
“We want our neighborhoods, community and nearby businesses to be aware of what will be taking place in the coming weeks, and to thank the Spartanburg community for their patience as we enter this final phase of the project,” said Dr. Booker, superintendent for District 7, in a news release. “We thank everyone, most especially, for making the vision for a new Spartanburg High School to serve our students and community become a reality!”
Officials said all lanes will remain open between 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. during weekdays but lane closures may occur at all other times.
Below is a breakdown of the planned roadway enhancements:
Student Entrance on East Main Street (Map Point A)
The student entrance to the SHS campus is located at the signalized intersection just beyond the Lidl grocery store (when traveling east), and directly across from 2115 East Main Street shopping. The first phase of roadwork includes the temporary opening of this entrance for construction vehicles only. No pedestrian traffic will be allowed through this entrance during this time and the SHS campus remains closed to the public. An average of nearly 300 workers per day will enter the campus via this entrance, along with a greater number of large construction vehicles. Please travel safely when in this area and be aware of these vehicles entering and existing the premises. Enhancements to East Main Street at the student entrance will include the addition of left and right turning lanes into the campus. A traffic signal is already present at this entrance.
Parent/Visitor Entrance on East Main Street (Map Point B)
The parent/visitor entrance, which will be used for parking as well as for drop-off and pick-up of students, is located at the Dawn Redwood Drive signalized intersection. This entrance will remain closed until road construction is completed. Once completed, the entrance will include east-bound double left turning lanes into the campus along with a west-bound right turning lane. The current two lanes of through traffic will remain. A traffic signal is already present at this entrance.
Staff, Bus, and Service Entrance on Plainview Drive (Map Point C)
The campus entrance for staff, buses and service vehicles will be located on Plainview Drive. Up until this point in the project, the construction entrance to the campus has been on Plainview, separate from the entrance to Home Depot. However, the roadwork project will create one consolidated entrance to serve both the SHS campus and Home Depot. The current Home Depot entrance, often referred to as a “cut-through,” will be upgraded to support SHS buses and additional traffic. A traffic signal is not currently planned for the Plainview Drive entrance. Both left and right turning lanes will be added in order to allow traffic to continue to flow on Plainview Drive. Plainview Drive will remain open to traffic during construction.
Crosswalks
Crosswalks will be enhanced along East Main Street at each of the SHS campus entry points. These crosswalks will be signalized and marked well.
Road construction will likely continue until August when the new school opens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.