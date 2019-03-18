Fletcher gas line break

Road closed due to gas line break (Source: Fletcher Fire ans Rescue)

FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) – Fletcher Fire and Rescue said a portion of Hoopers Creek Road was closed Monday while crews worked to repair a gas line break.

The gas line break was located near the intersection of Hoopers Creek and Burney Mountain Road.

Firefighters ask drivers to avoid the area if possible until further notice.

