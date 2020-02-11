TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A section of road that got washed out during last week’s flooding is back open Tuesday, but Anderson County Public Works said more work needs to be done.
Anderson County Public Works restoring access to Meredith Lake Road was a priority because some residents on that road were unable to reach or leave their homes after flooding from a creek leading to Lake Hartwell washed away a section of the road on Feb. 6.
Public Works said residents in the area also lost water service during the storm, so restoring Meredith Lake Road was a top priority for the county.
Additional work is needed on the shoulders of the road, crews said.
Meredith Lake Road is off Old Fork School Road and fronts a section of lake near the SC – GA state line.
