GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT officials said Friday drivers should expect road closures on Miller Road and the right lane of Woodruff Road eastbound this weekend.
The closure and detour schedule will be as follows:
From Friday night, March 13 at 10 p.m. to Saturday night, March 14 at 8 p.m., Miller Road will be closed to traffic for asphalt paving. This work will continue from Sunday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Drivers attempting to access Miller Road from Woodruff Road will be detoured to Park Woodruff Drive and will follow detour signs to Miller Road. Traffic seeking Woodruff Road from Miller Road also will be detoured onto Park Woodruff Drive and will follow detour signs to Woodruff Road.
This work will take place on Miller Road from Park Woodruff Drive to Woodruff Road, and on Woodruff Road in the vicinity of the Woodruff/Miller intersection.
The road work will take place if weather permits.
