Generic Road Closed

Generic Road Closed (Source: FOX Carolina) 

 (Source: FOX Carolina)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A main road that goes through the South Carolina/North Carolina state line is closed due to snow and ice.

The road is now closed on US 178 at the North Carolina line to SC 11.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.