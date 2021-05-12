ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are seeking information on a road rage incident involving a gun on Wednesday.
According to Asheville PD, at approximately 4:20 a.m., a man driving a pickup truck heading eastbound on I-240 near the Asheville Mall reported to officers that a dark sedan was tailgating him. The man merged over to allow the car to pass.
The man told officers when the car passed, someone inside the car shot at the his truck three times, with one bullet hitting the back of the car. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.
Anyone with information on this incident can share it anonymously using the TIP2APD smartphone app or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact the Asheville Police Department by calling (828) 252-1110.
MORE NEWS: Buncombe Co. deputies seek help locating missing 16-year-old
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.