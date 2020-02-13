ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Amanda Ellison says ever since rain washed away the bridge she used to use every day, things she used to take for granted have been more challenging.
"It makes my commute to work, and taking my kids to school, extra long. We have a one way in and one way out of our neighborhood now," she told FOX Carolina.
The stretch near the Shackleburg Road Bridge will remain closed to commuters until further notice.
"I have to go all the way down 81, then go all the way back across 85 now," Ellison explained.
Ellison isn't the only one feeling the effects though.
"Currently I'm working with an outside engineering firm to try and fast track design and build of the Shackleburg Bridge," said Bee Baker, who is an engineer with Roads and Bridges in Anderson.
Baker says Shackleburg is a top priority, but they're dealing with a ton of damage. A million dollars plus in fact.
"We have a game plan set up to try and attack the roads that have the most travel on them," he said. "In the next 2 or 3 days, we're gonna be starting on one of the next culverts," he added.
He and his colleagues were in meeting all wednesday, strategizing about how to quickly fix all the issues within the nearly 1500 miles of road in the county.
As far as Shackleburg goes, he says the plans are a little more complex.
"We're hoping to get--within the next 4 months at the max--a set of drawings to be able to build from. Then another 6 months after that, for a bridge," Baker said.
When asked what her reaction was knowing she might not have a bridge for a year, Elliison told FOX Carolina: "You don't wanna know. I can't say it on TV."
Baker says 8 roads in Anderson are totally closed right now. And they'll be working around the clock. Folks like Amanda just want some normalcy.
"I want my morning routine back," she said.
Both she and Baker are apprehensive about the coming forecast. Amanda says other roads in her area are in danger of flooding too.
"Especially with more rain coming...This one being out...Martin also being closed...I don't wanna be stuck and have to call a helicopter," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.