Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Friday evening, a contractor for the SCDOT will be doing paving work on West Faris Road near Shriner's Hospital starting at 6 p.m.
Additionally on Sunday June 2, crews will continue doing work along Faris Road running east from the hospital all the way to North Pleasantburg Drive.
Crews say the road work beginning Sunday will be ongoing for about a month and occur between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day.
Access along Faris Road will at times be reduced to one lane and adjacent side roads will be intermittently closed.
