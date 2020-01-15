Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting today, crews in Greenville will begin work on a sewer main project in the Windsor Drive area.
According to the city, no road closures will be required for the work, but traffic may be stopped occasionally.
Crews say traffic on both Summit Drive and Windsor Drive should use caution when in the area and follow all flaggers' instructions.
Beginning Saturday
The Greenville News Run Downtown event will close multiple streets in the downtown area.
From 5 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Broad Street between Main and Falls will be closed
From 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Main Street, between North and Pendleton
- Pendleton Street, between Main and N Leach
- N Leach Street, between Pendleton and Perry
- Perry Street, between N Leach and Rhett
- Rhett Street, between Ware and River
- River, between Rhett and North
- North Street, between River and Main
Due to the closures, Greenlink will be unable to provide service the following routes from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- E McBee Ave & Falls St – Route 501 and 507
- E McBee Ave & S Church St – Route 501
- McBee Station – Route 501
- River St & Falls Park Dr – Route 504
- River St & Rhett St – Route 504
- Anderson St & Vardry St – Route 504
- Anderson St & Pendleton St – Route 504
- Anderson St & Dunbar St – Route 504
- Anderson St & Nelson St – Route 504
- Anderson St & Martin Row – Route 504
- Anderson St & Lincoln St – Route 504
- Anderson St & Seaborn Line Rd – Route 504
- Richardson St & Buncombe St – Route 509
Trolleys will not begin running their routes until noon on Saturday.
