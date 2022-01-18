GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Overnight frigid temps are leaving several areas iced over but roads are not the area where we need to be careful.
Parking lots and sidewalks are covered in ice and can be extremely dangerous to walk on. A slip and fall can happen in a matter of seconds, leaving you with a serious injury.
If walking on snow or ice is unavoidable, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends taking short steps and walking at a slower pace to react quickly to changes in traction.
To prevent slips and falls you should wear shoes that have good traction and insulation, according to OSHA. This includes insulated and water resistant boots or rubber over-shoes with good rubber treads.
OSHA says employers should clear snow and ice from walking surfaces and spread deicer as quickly as possible after a winter storm.
MORE NEWS: Tips for driving safely when black ice is possible
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.