Cross Mill, NC (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to restore power in the Cross Mill community this morning after officials say a downed tree took out power lines.
Right now, McDowell County Emergency Management says crews are actively working along Carson Street and Murray Street to repair downed power lines.
Crews say Carson Street will be shut down from West Cross Street to Blue Ridge Street. All of Murray Street is completely inaccessible due to a large tree and power poles across the roadway.
We're told Duke Energy is in scene working on repairs. The Cross Mill area will be without power for an extended period of time.
For more information, residents can call 1-800-POWER-ON
