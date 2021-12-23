GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Roads near downtown are reopening after the bomb squad cleared a suspicious package at the bus station along McBee Ave., according to the Greenville Police Department.
Greenville police said the bomb squad responded to investigate a suspicious package near McBee Ave. after a suspect told people it was a bomb.
According to police, the suspect is currently in custody, and the suspicious package was cleared. Police later confirmed that the package was not a bomb or an explosive device.
The suspect has since stated that the package was not a bomb, according to police.
