CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCHP is responding to a collision that has blocked off a road early Sunday morning in Cherokee County.
Crews are responding to a collision scene on Chesnee Highway, near the intersection with Fairview Road.
A FOX Carolina photojournalist on scene noted traffic in both directions was shut down.
We're working on getting details on this scene. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.