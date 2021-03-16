Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal crash blocking a roadway in Anderson County.
According the the South Carolina Highway Patrol's website, the accident happened on SC 81 near Cox Lane around 6:15 a.m. Troopers are reporting that the roadway is blocked at this time.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirmed his office is at the scene of the crash.
According to Shore, the crash involved a head-on collision. Shore tells FOX Carolina at least one person has died and another person was injured in the accident. His office is withholding the victim's name until family can be notified.
We'll update as additional details of what led to the accident come in from highway patrol.
