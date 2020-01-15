Graycourt, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, emergency crews and the Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Highway 14 in Gray Court.
According to troopers, the accident happened at 5:50 a.m.
Troopers say a silver Honda SUV was traveling east on Highway 14 when they attempted to pass another car and crashed head-on into a gold Chevy sedan.
Troopers say after crashing into the Chevy, the Honday SUV rolled down an embankment.
Trooper Brandon Bolt with highway patrol says at least two people were taken to a hospital in Greenville.
Right now we know the roadway is blocked in both directions.
At this time highway patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for more updates.
