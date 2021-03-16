Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal crash blocking a roadway in Anderson County.
According the the South Carolina Highway Patrol's website, the accident happened on SC 81 near Cox Lane around 6:00 a.m., about three miles north of the Town of Starr.
Highway patrol says a 2018 KIA SUV was traveling south on SC 81 when they drove into the opposite lane striking a 2000 Ford SUV head-on. Troopers say the driver of the KIA was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash. It's unknown at this time if the driver of the Ford was seatbelted, but troopers say they were injured and transported to AnMed hospital.
Highway patrol reported the roadway was blocked for at least two hours following the crash. As of just before 9 a.m., traffic in the area is being allowed to pass through.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirmed his office is at the scene of the crash. Shore says his office is withholding the victim's name until family can be notified.
We'll update once the coroner releases the name of the victim.
More news: Troopers: Rollover crash near Clinton kills adult, injures juvenile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.