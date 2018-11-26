Constantine Maroulis

Charleston, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Fans of the rock band, KISS, can rejoice because they are making their way to South Carolina and North Carolina in 2019. 

The rock group will be coming to North Charleston Coliseum on August 8th. Later, they will be in Charlotte, NC, two days later on August 10th. 

This is the band's final tour, they announced. It is named the "End of the Road World Tour" and will end in September of 2019.

